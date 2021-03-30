Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEYONCE Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet

Popular American singer and songwriter Beyonce enjoys a massive fanbase. She has been an inspiration to a lot of budding singers, who sing and recreate her songs with their own twist. But now it's not just limited to humans but Beyonce has earned the love of a bird this time. Many times we have seen a parrot singing or mimicking but this one is a little special as this parrot is humming Beyonce's popular number If I Were a Boy to almost perfection.

A video of the parrot singing Beyonce's song was uploaded by Eliza on Twitter. While sharing the video she wrote, "no way it’s singing Beyoncé followed by emoji with tears of joy."

The viral video of this parrot has taken the internet by storm. The video has earned more than 150K likes and has been reshared by more than 37K users. It has earned more than 5M views in just a single day.

People were blown away by this talented parrot and dropped their reactions in the comments section. Check them out here.