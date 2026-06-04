'Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai': Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on viral Instagram Story

New Delhi:

Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally addressed the controversy surrounding a viral Instagram Story that sparked widespread speculation on social media after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 victory. The actress shared a series of Instagram Stories, dismissing the theories being circulated online and clarifying what she claimed had actually happened.

How did Nushrratt Bharuccha respond to the viral Instagram story controversy?

The controversy erupted after a screen recording of an alleged Instagram Story from Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram story went viral online, prompting intense discussion and speculation across social media platforms. Nushrratt has denied the claims and maintained that the assumptions being made about the clip are incorrect.

Reposting a video, Nushrratt wrote, "Reposting again, coz I wanna know what's the big bawaal about my pup making sounds @nushrrattbharuccha?" She further added, "Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf."

Explaining the situation, the actress said, "So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friends house and their young puppy was making these crying 'Sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle. (contd..)"

In a follow-up Story, Nushrratt shared what she said was footage from the same house and the same puppy. "This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later," she wrote.

The actress also revealed that she had removed the original clip after being advised to do so. "Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did." Urging social media users not to jump to conclusions, she added, "People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly!"

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA)Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram stories

'Guys, calm down', writes Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt later posted another clarification, where she denied claims that the viral audio featured her voice. "Guys, calm down," she wrote, before adding, "That voice is NOT mine. That was my Pussy cat voice and I genuinely didn't notice it while posting. It got uploaded by mistake."

Calling out the rapid spread of rumours online, the actress said, "The way some people are spreading random stories and theories on social media is honestly unbelievable. One accidental post and suddenly everyone becomes a detective." She further appealed to users not to believe everything they see on the internet. "Please stop believing every rumor you see online. Not everything needs a conspiracy theory attached to it."

Ending her note on a lighter note, Nushrratt wrote, "Peace, love, and a little less toxicity on the internet. Funny how a few seconds of audio can keep the entire internet employed for a day."

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.

Also read: Why is Nushrratt Bharuccha in the spotlight? Her Instagram Story has everyone talking