Twitter discovers cashews grow on a fruit, goes nuts

When a woman posted a photo of the tropical evergreen tree that bears the curvy pod, people went nuts.

New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2019 12:26 IST
Cashew apple, thy name is Cashew apple.

The internet has woken up to the fact that cashew nuts grow on a fruit. And it has since been going berserk.

Cashew apple, thy name is Cashew apple. Twitterati weighed in on the moment they learned the hard (pun intended) fact.

WTH!

So are we.

Aah! So relatable!

Nuts, right?

Childhood memories.

And a question.

Some answer.

Can we call this the social media freakout of the week?

