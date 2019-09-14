Twitter discovers cashews grow on a fruit, goes nuts

Cashew apple, thy name is Cashew apple.

The internet has woken up to the fact that cashew nuts grow on a fruit. And it has since been going berserk.

When a woman posted a photo of the tropical evergreen tree that bears the curvy pod, people went nuts.

i was today years old when i learned that this is how cashews grow. pic.twitter.com/nPufY9M4Bl — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) September 12, 2019

WTH!

Wait what the hell? My life is a lie — Aspen B. ✝️ (@trueaspenblue) September 13, 2019

So are we.

I'm freaked. — Nate Powers 👌🏿 (@NatePowers15) September 12, 2019

Aah! So relatable!

Wow! Who knew cashews look like angry, old men yelling at you to get off their lawn as they grow? They taste so much better than they look! https://t.co/EOMBqd7HAS — Bumble🐝✈✒🌻☕ (@Bumble6671) September 12, 2019

Nuts, right?

Childhood memories.

“did you know that cashews come from a fruit” was buried DEEP in my memories — abby🎗 (@hellocmb) September 12, 2019

And a question.

So who decided to eat the nasty-looking thing at the bottom instead of the luscious looking fruit? — I (@PSchauben) September 12, 2019

Some answer.

hello i need everyone to look at how cashews grow. ON AN APPLE. no wonder they are so damn expensive. pic.twitter.com/IALr0FaGwT — kaitlyn (@tater101125) September 11, 2019

Can we call this the social media freakout of the week?