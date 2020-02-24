Monday, February 24, 2020
     
Amul welcomes Trump to India with doodle featuring PM Modi

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2020 11:59 IST
The doodle shows an animated Trump being welcomed by PM Modi with a slice of bread -- served by the Amul mascot wearing a traditional Gujarati saree.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, his wife and first lady Melania Trump along with daughter, Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner landed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday morning on a brief visit to India. Netizens across the world, thereby, have been excited for this meeting between the two leaders -- Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amul, famous for its doodles, could not resist partaking in the excitement and frenzy. They shared a doodle across their social media handles with the caption, "Hon. President of USA visits Ahmedabad." 

The doodle shows an animated Trump being welcomed by PM Modi with a slice of bread -- served by the Amul mascot wearing a traditional Gujarati saree.

#Amul Topical: Hon. President of USA visits Ahmedabad!

Trump is scheduled to take a brief halt of about 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport here to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.

Meanwhile, just ahead of his arrival in India, Trump tweeted in Hindi saying he was eager to visit India. In the tweet in Hindi, he said, "Ham Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Ham Raste me hain. Kuchh hi ghanton me hum sabse milenge."

The tweet if translates in Hindi will read like, "We are eager to visit India. We are on the way. In a few hours, we will meet you all."

PM Modi and Trump will jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium.

Namste Trump

