Snake spotted inside ATM in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Snake spotted inside ATM in Ghaziabad,

How would you react if you spot a snake inside an ATM? Well, it can give a panic attack to anyone. A video from Ghaziabad has gone viral in which a snake can be seen over an ATM machine. The snake was found inside a private bank ATM in J-block market near Dehradun Public School, Govindapuram, Ghaziabad.

As soon as it was spotted, there was chaos all around. However, anything unfortunate hasn't been reported yet as the snake was people raised alarm and alerted everyone around. Soon, the guard closed the door of the ATM from outside. It was during all this hullabaloo that someone captured the video on their phone.

Check out the video below:

A few days back, a snake catcher was called in to rescue the cobra found in an ATM in Tamil Nadu

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage