Six pythons captured in abandoned pipes in Odisha. Watch viral video

One snake was first spotted reportedly in an abandoned pipe by goat herders of the Saptasajya village.

A video clip showing how six pythons were captured in Odisha has gone viral. The video, showing forest department officials trying to overpower them even as a massive crowd watches, was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Nanda said the snakes were found inside reinforced cement concrete pipes in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

After forest officials captured the 18-foot snake, they found more inside the pipes. A JCB machine was used to break the pipes and rescue the snakes. All were released into the Kumurtanger forest.

"Six Pythons recovered from Hume pipe in Dhenkanal district of Odisha," Nanda captioned the video.

Six Pythons recovered from Hume pipe in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The biggest one was 16 feet in length. All were released in the near by forests.

Can u guess as to how long the Pythons grow?

One of the snakes was found to be 16-foot-long, while four others were measured between 10 and 12 feet.

These Burmese pythons generally can grow up to 23 feet in length.