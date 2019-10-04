Russian man sues Apple for turning him gay

In one of the most bizarre pieces of news you will ever come across, a man in Russia has filed a lawsuit against Apple after claiming that a message sent to his iPhone drove him to homosexuality.

According to the case filed in a Moscow court, the man is seeking more than $15,000 in damages from the iPhone make after an incident where he received cryptocurrency called "GayCoin" from a smartphone, instead of Bitcoin he had ordered. The plaintiff, identified as D. Razumilov, alleges that he tried same-sex relationships this summer after receiving "GayCoin".

The sender of the GayCoins also sent a message - "do not judge without trying".

"I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try same-sex relationships," Razumilov wrote in a complaint published by Govorit Moskva on Wednesday.

"I can say after the passage of two months that I'm mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can't get out," his complaint added.

"I have a steady boyfriend and I don't know how to explain it to my parents. After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again."

Razumilov accused Apple of "manipulatively pushing me toward homosexuality," which caused him "moral suffering and harm to mental health".

He said the iPhone maker had responsibility for their program despite the incident taking place on a third-party app, the suit was filed in Moscow's Presnensky District Court last month and the court will hear the complaint on October 17.

(With IANS inputs)