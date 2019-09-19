Internet sensation Ranu Mondal's old video singing on Kolkata streets goes viral

Ranu Mondal's old video goes viral

Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation with her heartfelt rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai. Her soulful voice earned her immense popularity. Remember her video in which she was singing at Ranaghat station in West Bengal? It was beautiful?

The viral video won her fame so much so that Bollywood composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya approached her to sing for his next film Happy Hardy and Heer. Needless to say, it was a dream come true for Ranu, who was earlier singing to earn her livelihood.

Meanwhile, let us treat you with an old video of Ranu when she used to sing on the streets of Kolkata. In the video, she is seen singing, ''Kya Hua Tera Vaada'' with utmost innocence.

Lately, Ranu is hitting headlines for several reasons. From her songs for Himesh Reshammiya's film to rumours of Salman gifting her a flat and controversies related to her daughter, each and everything related to the latest internet sensation started piquing interests of netizens.

Himesh Reshammiya, who gave Ranu a golden opportunity to sing for Bollywood, took to social media to share a glimpse of the recording of her first song. ''Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true, thanks for all your love and support,'' Himesh wrote.

On a related note, singer Kumar Sanu said that he would like to sing with Ranu Mondal.