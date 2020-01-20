Passenger dries shoe using plane's AC vent, leaves the internet disgusted

A passenger trying to dry his shoes with AC vent

You might have had your own share of bad co-passenger experience but the one you are about to read surely qualifies as one the most bizzare. A video clip featuring a man trying to dry his wet shoes with plane's AC vents is going viral on the internet. The video was shared by Passenger Shaming on Instagram. The Instagram ID calls out passengers for their odd behaviour on flights. This Instagram handle is a collection of all your co-passenger nightmares.

This particular clip has got over 3 lakh views on Instagram.

Many people who saw this video couldn't stop themselves from leaving a comment. Reacting to the video a user wrote, "Ay! That has been one of the WORST and NASTIER things someone can do in an airplane. That type of person should be banned and arrested!!! Jesus Christ!"

The video has evoked a lot of reaction.

"Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further

That’s a new one. Now I’ll have to clean that part as well!!

At least it wasn’t underwear

Wait a minute: what HAPPENED to trigger this action?!?!

"someone please do this next to me so i can commit assault on a plane"