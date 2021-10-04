Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR Odisha’s first 'skill park' opens in Berhampur

A skill park has been opened in Berhampur, Odisha. The skill park, which is said to be the first-of-its-kind has been developed jointly by ITI, Berhampur and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto 'Waste to wealth.' The skilled professionals from the institute have designed as many as 15 sculptures, made out of scraps of automobile, tyre and electronics waste provided by the BeMC, for the park.

The park is built to educate the public as to how 'waste can generate wealth', giving out an underlying message for the protection of environment and the 'Swacch Bharat' dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

The park has been inaugurated in the presence of Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chatrapur MLA Subash Behera, BeMC Commissioner Dr. Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, ITI Berhampur Principal Dr Rajat Panigrahy and others.

The municipal commissioner said, "this was a noble initiative by the ITI Berhampur, and all the ITIs who helped in making sculptures from wastes."

ITI Principal Dr Rajat Panigrahy said, "more than 15 sculptures like Arjun Main Battle Tank, have been made from tyres, while Lord Ganesha was created from automobile scraps."

It is the largest Scrap Sculpture Park in any educational institute in the country.