Michelle and Barack Obama's wedding anniversary wishes for each other make the internet go aww

Former United States president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama's love story looks like it's straight out of a romantic movie.

The couple completed 27 years of their married life on Friday and set a new 'couple goal'. Their online PDA, as they took to their social media handles to wish each other, was the talk of the internet for many hours.

Sharing a picture of him and Michelle on Instagram, Barack Obama wrote, "Like the Beatles said: 'It’s getting better all the time.' Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years."

The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992 and are proud parents of Malian Ann and Shasha Obama.

In the picture, the couple is seen hugging while they look at the sunset.

Michelle Obama 'thanked' the former president for fulfilling all promises he had made 27 years ago. She wrote, "27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack."

Not only us, even the internet went gaga.

The couple has never shied away from expressing love for each other.