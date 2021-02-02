Tuesday, February 02, 2021
     
  5. Meme-fest starts on the internet as Myntra changes its logo, have a look!

The e-commerce shopping website Myntra revealed its redesigned logo after a police case was filed in Mumbai alleging that the logo was offensive towards women. Check out people's reactions and the hilarious Myntra logo controversy memes that they have come up with.

New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2021 15:17 IST
The e-commerce shopping website Myntra revealed it's redesigned logo after a police case was filed in Mumbai alleging that the logo was offensive towards women. The complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel in association with  Avesta Foundation NGO. Although Myntra was quick to take action and come up with the upgraded logo, it has sparked a debate on social media. While some netizens welcomed Myntra's decision, there were many who opposed it.

The Avesta Foundation welcomed the change on Twitter, writing that their founder managed to do "what apparently seemed impossible" and thanking Myntra for "addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women." However, many social media users claimed that the interpretation of logos lies in the eyes of a beholder. They pointed out various brands whose logo can also be perceived as offensive. 

Check out people's reactions and the hilarious Myntra logo controversy memes that they have come up with.

