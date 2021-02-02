Image Source : TWITTER/MYNTRA, SWATIC12 Meme-fest starts on the internet as Myntra changes its logo, have a look!

The e-commerce shopping website Myntra revealed it's redesigned logo after a police case was filed in Mumbai alleging that the logo was offensive towards women. The complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel in association with Avesta Foundation NGO. Although Myntra was quick to take action and come up with the upgraded logo, it has sparked a debate on social media. While some netizens welcomed Myntra's decision, there were many who opposed it.

The Avesta Foundation welcomed the change on Twitter, writing that their founder managed to do "what apparently seemed impossible" and thanking Myntra for "addressing the concerns and respecting the sentiments of millions of women." However, many social media users claimed that the interpretation of logos lies in the eyes of a beholder. They pointed out various brands whose logo can also be perceived as offensive.

Very offended by this Fortis logo which reminds me of all the catches I've dropped while playing cricket as a kid. pic.twitter.com/4pS3NhJhbB — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 30, 2021

After #MyntraLogo controversy

I’m also filing petition against Renault's logo 😒 pic.twitter.com/L46CTeQG84 — 𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐮 𝟗.𝟎 (@Keshu_02) January 30, 2021

Check out people's reactions and the hilarious Myntra logo controversy memes that they have come up with.

