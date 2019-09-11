What medicine? A bout of laughter dislocated a woman's jaw in China

In your daily dose of bizarre, a woman in China laughed so hard that she dislocated her jaw, last Sunday.

Laughter is known to have helped in treating the biggest of ailments, but for this woman who was left with her jaw jammed, it became a cause of worry.

This woman was travelling by a train when this happened. According to Guancha News, the incident occurred on a train to Guangzhou South Railway Station in China's Guangdong province.

Luckily for her, there was a doctor on the train to help her out.

According to Ladbible, a doctor responded to the appeal for medical assistance that was broadcast through the train's carriages.

"She was drooling, so I initially thought she had had a stroke," the doctor said, adding, "But I took her blood pressure, then asked her some questions, and learned that she had actually dislocated her jaw."

The doctor was able to reset her jaw on his second try. He did it while she was distracted.

The unnamed passenger also revealed that she had earlier dislocated her jaw while vomiting during pregnancy.