Employees in govt office in UP have to wear helmets while working. It's a life-saving jugaad

If you have a close look at the pictures, you can spot the holes in the roof.

How risky can it be earning a living in India? Life-threatening we say, and you'd agree with us if you have to take a drive or walk to your office in Delhi-NCR's smog.

It gets worse when it's a dilapidated building and stands the chance of falling over your head -- at any given instance of the day.

No kidding here.

It actually is a situation in Uttar Pradesh's Banda.

But India is a land of jugaad. So the employee who are risking their lives by sitting under the shaking roof have been wearing helmets.

A few pictures of these employees of the electricity department in Banda have gone viral. And this has got nothing to do with the amended challan laws.

News agency ANI shared a tweet with the pictures of the dilapidated office building and the employees wearing helmets.

"Banda: Employees of electricity dept wear helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in the dilapidated office building. One of the employees says, 'It's the same condition since I joined 2 yrs ago. We've written to authorities but there is no response," it was posted.

Banda: Employees of electricity dept wear helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in dilapidated office building. One of the employees says,"It's the same condition since I joined 2 yrs ago. We've written to authorities but there is no response".

As mentioned, no step has been taken by the authorities to undo this.