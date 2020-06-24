Is it a snake? Is it a spider? Video of this creepy creature leaves netizens perplexed

Image Source : TWITTER/@LYDIA_FISHING Video of this creepy creature leaves netizens perplexed

There is a large variety of animals and insects that we are still not aware of. Recently, netizens were left perplexed when an old video resurfaced on the internet in which a creature was seen crawling into the water. At first glance, it appears that it is a snake but then starfish-shaped body appears with five tentacles. The video has left many feeling creepy as they try to figure out what is it exactly. The video shared had the caption, "What is this."

The long tentacles and a slimy body made many give out a reaction of horror and confusion. One Twitter user reacted saying, "nope, I don’t like that!" and many agreed. There were others who called it a "danger noodle." Another Twitter user said, "If that’s what’s coming in July, I’m out."

A user even tried to explain the creature by its appearance and said, "Looks like 5 snakes eating a turtle at one time while escaping into the water like an octopus." Another user joked, "My nightmares come to life."

If that’s what’s coming in July I’m out. pic.twitter.com/Uujtzo64kr — Lorelei (@LoreleiOhMy) June 4, 2020

You just made my shoot tea out my nose. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂thank you! — Shelly (@shelly4192000) June 4, 2020

Looks like something from Alien. — Edward Scott HOFLAND (@ScottHofLand) June 4, 2020

Looks like 5 snakes eating a turtle at one time while escaping into the water like a Octopus. — Joe Fielding (@JoeFielding) June 4, 2020

My nightmares come to life... — Britt Dawson (@bdawsonagx) June 4, 2020

A mistake? That thing is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/cmDadaLOkr — Sticky Dabs (@BigStickie) June 4, 2020

A user explained correctly what the creature is and wrote, "The ophiuroids or ophiura are a class of the Echinodermata edge. They have Pentaradial symmetry and have a starfish-like appearance, with five arms emerging from a central disc. Surely ophiuroids and asteroids are sister groups. There is variety, they are beautiful"

The ophiuroids or ophiuras are a class of the Echinodermata edge. They have pentarradial symmetry and have a starfish-like appearance, with five arms emerging from a central disc. Surely ophiuroids and asteroids are sister groups. there is variety they are beautiful pic.twitter.com/6Oz11QQ5Xq — Ivonne (@Ivonne88753463) June 4, 2020

Described by the Ocean Conservancy, these creatures are known as brittle stars and are found in the ocean. They have a tough and spiny surface and have the ability to grow their lost body parts.

