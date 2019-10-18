'Eat Cups' are here! And we find them totally bizarre

The idea sounds great, but are we sure it won't under the pressure of the hands?

In your daily dose of bizarre, a Hyderabad-based company has launched edible cups -- that you can eat after consuming the hot or cold beverage they contained.

Made from natural grains, the product is completely edible and is capable of holding all kinds of beverages, the manufacturing company claims.

Named as ‘Eat Cup’, the innovation is aimed at lessening the growing burden of damage and destruction caused by plastics on the environment.

Hyderabad: Edible cups launched for serving hot and cold beverages



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/R761RWcTbF pic.twitter.com/Va3bPNxP0R — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 18, 2019

But wait!

Grains. Right?

The idea sounds great, but are we sure it won't crumble under the pressure of the hands? If not, how can you chew on something that cannot be broken using your hands?

Daant toot jaayengey bhai!

What if it melts? Daag itne bhi achchhe nahin hain!

And think of the germs. Uh-oh!

And we are not the only ones who think like this. Sample this:

to hot coffe dalene pe to cup gal jayega(melt hojayega), to coffe kese peeoge? — Nagma Bakarwal (@bakharwal) October 18, 2019

so it means there is a time bound limit to have ur coffee within 40 minutes otherwise it will melt🤣

and what if one dont want to eat the cup , some people only want to have plain coffee, in that case cup (food get wasted) — Nagma Bakarwal (@bakharwal) October 18, 2019

ice cream survive bacteriaal attack, because its at near zero temperature,, the hot water in the cup, and the surrounding becteria be it from someone hand, or when you put on the table its going to be breeding point of smal becteria... — #PKMKBForever (@spp00) October 18, 2019

Oops!