'Eat Cups' are here! And we find them totally bizarre

In your daily dose of bizarre, a Hyderabad-based company has launched edible cups -- that you can eat after consuming the hot or cold beverage they contained.

New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2019 17:26 IST
The idea sounds great, but are we sure it won't under the pressure of the hands?

Made from natural grains, the product is completely edible and is capable of holding all kinds of beverages, the manufacturing company claims.

Named as ‘Eat Cup’, the innovation is aimed at lessening the growing burden of damage and destruction caused by plastics on the environment.

But wait!

Grains. Right?

The idea sounds great, but are we sure it won't crumble under the pressure of the hands? If not, how can you chew on something that cannot be broken using your hands?

Daant toot jaayengey bhai!

What if it melts? Daag itne bhi achchhe nahin hain!

And think of the germs. Uh-oh!

And we are not the only ones who think like this. Sample this:

Oops!

