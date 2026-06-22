Allu Arjun appears virtually before court in Pushpa 2 stampede case, matter posted to July 6

New Delhi:

Allu Arjun, on Monday, June 22, appeared virtually before a city court in connection with the stampede case linked to the premiere of Pushpa 2 in 2024. The court had issued a summons to him and the other accused after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Hyderabad Police in December 2025.

Allu Arjun joins Pushpa 2 stampede row virtually

While Allu Arjun joined the proceedings virtually and marked his presence, the remaining accused appeared before the court in person. The matter has now been adjourned until July 6, as per PTI.

According to the charge sheet, 23 individuals have been named as accused in the case. The theatre's owner, partners, manager, lower-balcony in-charge and gatekeeper have been listed as accused numbers 1 to 10, while Allu Arjun has been named accused number 11.

What happened outside Sandhya Theatre in 2024?

The case stems from a stampede that took place during a special screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. A 35-year-old woman lost her life in the incident, while her eight-year-old son sustained injuries. The crowd surge reportedly occurred as a large number of fans gathered at the venue during the actor's visit for the film's premiere.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Allu Arjun, members of his security team and the theatre management under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was filed by the family of the deceased woman.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024. He was released the following day after receiving interim bail from the Telangana High Court and was subsequently granted regular bail.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa 2 extended financial assistance to the deceased woman's family and her injured son. The Telangana government also announced compensation for the family.

What's next on the work front for Allu Arjun?

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in a film with Atlee and Deepika Padukone. Titled Raaka, the film is expected to be released in 2027. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, with music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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