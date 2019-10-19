Students wear cardboard boxes during exam at Karnataka college. Twitter reacts

The boxes would act as blinders and the students won't cheat.

A college in Karnataka has come up with a unique, and perhaps, bizarre solution, to a perennial problem -- of cheating students.

According to ANI, the authorities at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri made the students wear (yes, wear) cardboard boxes over their heads. The boxes would act as blinders and the students won't cheat.

Twitterverse went berserk as soon as the images of the said makeover were shared online by news agency ANI.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

What ensued was more hillarious that the visual of cardboard-clad students.

Kids write school exams



Adults write Board exams



Legends write cardboard exams — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2019

Whole semester teachers say “Think out of the box” and during exams they test “Thinking from inside the box” ! — Raks (@RakenduSharma) October 19, 2019

Think out of the box or as if there is no box😂 pic.twitter.com/s8i7EXl0fM — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 18, 2019

All is, however, not well. The college authorities have been served with a notice seeking explanation.

“A notice has been issued to Bhagat Pre-University College seeking explanation for forcing its students wear cardboard boxes (cartons) while writing exams to prevent them from copying,” a Haveri district Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) official told IANS.