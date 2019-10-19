Saturday, October 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Students wear cardboard boxes during exam at Karnataka college. Twitter reacts

Students wear cardboard boxes during exam at Karnataka college. Twitter reacts

Twitterverse went berserk as soon as the images of the said makeover were shared online by news agency ANI.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2019 17:57 IST
The boxes would act as blinders and the students won't

The boxes would act as blinders and the students won't cheat.

A college in Karnataka has come up with a unique, and perhaps, bizarre solution, to a perennial problem -- of cheating students.

According to ANI, the authorities at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri made the students wear (yes, wear) cardboard boxes over their heads. The boxes would act as blinders and the students won't cheat.

Twitterverse went berserk as soon as the images of the said makeover were shared online by news agency ANI.

What ensued was more hillarious that the visual of cardboard-clad students.

All is, however, not well. The college authorities have been served with a notice seeking explanation.

“A notice has been issued to Bhagat Pre-University College seeking explanation for forcing its students wear cardboard boxes (cartons) while writing exams to prevent them from copying,” a Haveri district Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) official told IANS.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPhilippines woman does a Joey to avoid paying fee for extra baggage at Next Story  