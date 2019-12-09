Banana artwork, worth Rs 84 lakh, taped to a wall gets eaten

The banana had been duct-taped to a gallery wall -- a work of art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled "Comedian" and sold to a French collector for $120,000 (equivalent to Rs 84 lakh).

The move was bananas...not because it involved bananas; but only because a performance artiste ate a famous banana.

This artiste shook up the crowd at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach on Saturday when he grabbed a banana artwork and ate it.

No kidding here.

This might have not gone well with David Datuna, a Georgian-born American artist living in New York, who in a video posted on his Instagram account walks up to the banana and pulls it off the wall with the duct tape attached.

"Art performance ... hungry artist," he said, as he peeled the fruit and took a bite.

"Thank you, very good."

A few bystanders could be heard giggling.

A flustered gallery official later whisked him to an adjoining space for questioning.

A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after Datuna's stunt.