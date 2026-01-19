France 15, Sweden 3 and UK 1: European nations deploy troops in Greenland amid Trump's threat According to a 1951 defence agreement, the US already has an access to Greenland. But the US military presence has decreased in Greenland over the years. According to Trump, he wants the Danish territory to keep a check on Russia and China.

London:

Tensions have been soaring between the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) over President Donald Trump's demand of purchasing out Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. The EU has vehemently opposed the US president's demand, who has imposed 10 per cent tariffs on several European nations, including the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, the Netherlands and more. Trump has said he further imposed 25 per cent tariffs if his demand is not met.

"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them," Trump said on Truth Social, while announcing the tariffs.

In response, the European nations have warned that Trump's threats "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral". In a joint statement issued by Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland, the European nations said the tariffs are extremely wrong and it could benefit China and Russia.

"We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland," they said. "Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind."

Europe's military presence in Greenland

Amid fears over a forced takeover of the Danish territory, several European nations have deployed their military personnel in Greenland. Germany has deployed a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel, with the country's defence ministry saying they have been sent for "an exploration mission". Norway has also deployed two military personnel, according to a report by CNN.

The Netherlands has sent one naval official to Greenland. Similarly, the UK has also sent one military personnel. Meanwhile, Finland has deployed two military liaison officers. France has sent the maximum personnel to Greenland at 15, according to a media report. On the other hand, Sweden has sent three officers.

France: 15

Germany: 13

Sweden: 3

Norway: 2

Finland: 2

Netherlands: 1

UK: 1

According to a 1951 defence agreement, the US already has an access to Greenland. But the US military presence has decreased in Greenland over the years. According to Trump, he wants the Danish territory to keep a check on Russia and China. "NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable," he had said recently.

ALSO READ - Trump writes to Norway's PM over Nobel snub: No longer has 'obligation to think purely of peace'