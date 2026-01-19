Novak Djokovic creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record with 100th win at Australian Open Novak Djokovic registered his 100th win at the Australian Open after making light work of Spain's Pedro Martinez in the first-round clash in Melbourne. With his 100th win, Djokovic has created a never-seen-before record.

New Delhi:

Serb legend Novak Djokovic brushed aside the Pedro Martinez challenge as he registered a thumping win in the first round of the Australian Open 2026. In his quest for his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, Djokovic won his opener in Melbourne 6-3, 6-2, 6 to win his 100th main draw match at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has created history with his 100th win in Melbourne. He has now become the first-ever male player to register at least 100 wins at three different surfaces. The Serb already has over 100 wins at Wimbledon and the French Open.

Djokovic entered the Australian Open 2026 after missing the week's tournament in Adelaide as he looked to stay fresh, as he still wants to stay 'in the mix' and challenge the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. He made light work of the World No.71 Martinez in his first-ever meeting with him.

The 38-year-old was at his best as he clinched the first set 6-3 after breaking Martinez once to go 2-0 up. He kept holding his serve to perfection, losing just three points on his serve throughout the first set.

The Serb built on the momentum in the second set and broke the Spaniard twice, while not breaking a sweat on his own serve. Just like in the first set, he did not face a break point and wrapped up the second one 6-2.

He was barely challenged in the third set, too, as he kept motoring his way. While Martinez began holding his serves to stay 2-1 up, Djokovic broke the Spaniard twice consecutively and held his serves to go 5-2 up and then clinched the last game with two brilliantly nailed aces to win it 40-15.

Such was the dominance of Djokovic that he lost just five points on his serve and did not face a single break point. He won 93% of his first serves as compared to 60% that Martinez won. Djokovic won 85% of his second serve while the Spaniard won 45%.