Giant alligators engage in fight on golf course in South Carolina. Watch viral video

Image Source : TWITTER/@_MARIETTADAVIS Two giant alligators decided to take their fight to a golf course.

Two giant alligators were seen engaging in a fight on a golf course in South Carolina and the dramatic video went viral of the social media within no time. that has left viewers stunned. The world is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While humans are under house arrest, the lockdown has turned out to be a blessing for nature and animals. Various animals have been spotted strolling elegantly on streets without fear all across the globe. However, the Twitteratti loved the most when two giant alligators decided to take their fight to a golf course.

Two large alligators just fighting on the golf course in South Carolina. 😧#mondaythoughtspic.twitter.com/0kEakcZvx0 — ~Marietta (@_MariettaDavis) May 25, 2020

According to a report published on sputniknews.com, a group of golfers in South Carolina witnessed a fierce fight between the two alligators.

Matthew Profit, who shot the video, told the Island Packet newspaper: "We were pretty sure they wouldn’t mess with us, because they were locked in on each other. We see an alligator pretty much every day. But that is the first time we’ve seen anything like that."

"The fight went on for about two hours," he added.

