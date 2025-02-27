Yashraj Mukhate's 'Hello Pooja' remix gets attention from AR Rahman, Salim Merchant | WATCH Yashraj Mukhate's new viral video on the 'Hello Pooja' remix has garnered more than 4.7 million views. Musicians A R Rahman and Salim Merchant have also commented on the video. Check the video here.

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate shared a new video on Instagram which has gone viral. Internet users are showing love to Mukhate's viral "Hello Pooja" song. The remix is captioned "hellllooooo".

In the original "Hello Pooja" song, three women can be seen engaged in a conversation and one of those three is Pooja. Mukhate used the conversation and added music to it to create his version of the song. In the video, he is seen playing the keyboard while also adding a few vocals in certain parts of the song.

The video has garnered more than 4.7 million views. Internet users have also commented on the video. The remix has also caught the attention of musicians A R Rahman and Salim Merchant. Several other celebrities have also liked and commented on the video.

A R Rahaman wrote, "Of course". On the other hand, Salim Merchant commented, "Awesome". Actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "It’s another banger."

Several users commented on the video. One of them wrote, "As silioni, i love it." Another wrote, "Adele's hello is crying in corner."

A third user commented, "Lionel Richie saw this and called Adele, 'Arey Prabhu ye kya hua!" One of the comments read, "This is a remedy for depression."

For the unversed, Yashraj Mukhate gained recognition after his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Pawri Ho Rahi Hai raps went viral. His other works include Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from Bigg Boss which became an instant meme and went viral on social media within no time. His other works include Rasmalai, Bing Bing Boo, Hao Boltey, Jagatbhari, Yeh Main Kar Leta Hoon, Raat Beete Na, and Jalaya Toh Nahin Na among others.

