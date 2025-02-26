Viral Video: Woman performs 'Digital snan' for husband, dunks phone into Ganga at Mahakumbh | WATCH Recently, a video of a woman who is performing 'digital snan' for her husband while talking on a call has gone viral. Read more about it here.

Devotees from across the nation are visiting the Mahakumbh with great enthusiasm to take a holy dip. Several interesting and humorous stories and videos are emerging from Prayagraj. Recently, a woman who attended the Mahakumbh without her husband to participate in a ritualistic dip became a social media sensation. In a viral video, she intentionally dipped her phone into the Ganga while talking on a call with her husband. The video is shared by Shilpa Chauhan on her Instagram handle (@adityachauhan7338).

Woman dunks phone into Ganga water

The video clip shows a woman holding her phone, and talking with her husband on a video call. On the phone screen, her husband appears to be sitting comfortably in his bed. She smiles and shows the phone screen to the camera and bends down to dip the entire phone into Ganga Water. She repeats the process for few times before pulling the phone out last time and shaking off the excess water. Although, the mobile phone appears unharmed, the screen glitches for a few seconds before the video ends.

Social Media Reactions

In the comment section, online social media users are making fun of the woman on her 'digital snan' performance. One user said, ''Bhai ko bol dena kapde badal le aur baal acche se sukha le nahi to sardi ho jaegi'' (Tell brother to change the clothes and dry the hair well otherwise it will be cold), another user humorously commented. "Saara Instagram bhi naha liya. Thank you. (Thanks for letting the entire Instagram take a holy dip.)," remarked third user.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh witnessed a footfall of over 65 crore in 45 days, marking the largest-ever gathering in the world. The event was started on January 13 on Paush Purnima and will end today on Mahashivratri, February 26.