'Yamaraja' and 'Chitragupta' stage long jump competition in Udupi to highlight pothole problem | WATCH

In Karnataka’s Udupi, a unique protest took place, criticising the government for poor road maintenance. With the Udupi-Malpe Road riddled with numerous potholes, a group of men dressed as Yamaraja and Chitragupta held a long jump competition on the damaged road.

In a video posted by letsmakebetterplace (with handle name @poojary2024) on X, a man dressed as Yamaraja stood beside a pothole, instructing people dressed as witches to jump over it as far as they could. Another man, dressed as Chitragupta, measured the jump distances with a tape measure.

The protest highlights how the Udupi-Malpe road has become a death trap for commuters due to its poor condition. It also underscores the indifference of officials and lawmakers toward the deteriorating roads. Following the video's viral spread, citizens have called on corporations and local leaders to take action and repair the roads.

One user on X commented, “Why are the Corporations, MLAs, and MPs of Udupi not taking up the issue with the authorities?” Another user remarked, “Tbh..Congress or Bjp..The roads remain the same. I refuse to believe a country that landed on the moon can't find engineers to build roads that can last at least 10-15 years. I have seen contractors and govt engineers very closely; they don't know anything.”

Previously, a comparable protest took place on Bengaluru's roads, targeting the poor infrastructure in the tech hub. The event was organized by a group called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, featuring a man dressed as Yamaraja alongside a buffalo to catch the authorities' attention. The group also claimed that officials have been neglecting the roads in Anjanpura for over a decade, turning these damaged streets into a deadly hazard for daily commuters.

