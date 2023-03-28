World's longest snake seen slithering outside house in viral video, netizens terrified. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @GUNSNROSESGIRL3 World's longest snake

Trending News: The internet is full of fascinating and sometimes terrifying content. For some people, snakes fall into the latter category, evoking feelings of fear and anxiety. However, for others, snakes are fascinating creatures that they keep as pets. Regardless of which camp you fall into, you may be surprised to learn that the world's longest snake is not the anaconda, as many people believe.

In fact, the title of the world's longest snake belongs to the reticulated python, a species native to South and Southeast Asia. Recently, a video of a reticulated python slithering around a house went viral on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by a user called Science Girl and has racked up over 5.1 million views and 11k likes.

In the 17-second clip, the enormous snake can be seen shedding its skin and making its way around the porch of a house. The size of the python is enough to make even the bravest of people shudder. The caption of the post reads, "The reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) is a python species native to South and Southeast Asia. It is the world's longest snake."

Watch the viral video of world's longest snake slithering outside house here:

While some viewers were fascinated by the video, others were horrified by the sight of such a massive snake. The clip triggered an array of reactions from Twitter users, with some commenting that the video should come with a trigger warning. A terrified user commented, "The world's longest nope." Another user wrote, "No thank you." A third added, "Not in my house."

Reticulated pythons are known for their impressive size, and they can grow to lengths of over 16 feet. They are also one of the three heaviest snake species in the world. The name "reticulated" comes from the network-like pattern on their bodies.

