‘Hiring humans or robots?’: Woman rejects remote job over webcam tracking and 10-minute screenshots

New Delhi:

Remote work is supposed to feel a little freer. That’s usually the whole appeal. No long commute, fewer office distractions and the comfort of working from your own space. But for many people, flexibility starts feeling pointless the moment constant monitoring enters the picture.

A woman recently shared an interview experience on Instagram that sparked a wider conversation online about workplace surveillance during work-from-home jobs. According to her, the company offering the remote role wanted employees to stay under continuous digital monitoring, including webcam tracking and regular screenshots during work hours.

Woman says remote job required webcam monitoring

In the video, Gurleen explained that the interview initially seemed completely normal. The issue came up when the company discussed how it planned to monitor employee productivity while working remotely.

“I recently gave a job interview and one of their policies is just stuck in my head. It was all going well. There is a work from home role in which they wanted to keep a track of our work,” she said.

According to Gurleen, the company’s tracking system included both webcam monitoring and repeated screenshots of employees’ screens.

“And on top of that, they will take your screenshots of working. Every 10 minutes, bro, I can’t even sit still for 10 minutes,” she added.

She explained that while she understands companies wanting to measure productivity and efficiency, the level of surveillance felt excessive to her.

‘This is more strict surveillance than office’

Gurleen said the company’s work culture immediately became less appealing once she learned about the monitoring rules attached to the role.

“And work from home should be flexible. I understand that productivity and tracking efficiency is very important, but like this, it feels more like a torture to me,” she said.

She further added that highly restrictive environments and constant micromanagement make personal and professional growth difficult.

“Such a restricted culture and micromanagement will never let me grow. This is more strict surveillance than office. I don’t know if you would align with this type of job, but it was definitely not for me.”

While sharing the video online, Gurleen also wrote: “Hiring Humans or Robots!???”

Social media users react to the interview experience

The video quickly drew reactions from people online, many of whom appeared equally uncomfortable with the idea of constant monitoring during remote work.

“Send this reel to them, please,” one person commented.

Gurleen jokingly replied, “It will be monitored too.”

Another user added, “Itna strict bhi nahi hona tha.”

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