‘Is it sustainable?’: American woman in Bengaluru reacts after landlord hikes rent by 33%

New Delhi:

Rent conversations in Bengaluru rarely stay calm for long. Between rising deposits, sudden hikes and intense competition for flats, many tenants in the city say the pressure has started feeling strangely normal. Especially for young professionals and people moving from outside Karnataka. Some manage somehow. Others just keep adjusting month after month.

Now, an American woman living in Bengaluru has sparked fresh discussion online after opening up about the city’s rental situation and how different it feels compared to the United States. In an Instagram video, content creator Dana Marie said her landlord wants to increase her rent by 33%, something she described as both shocking and oddly common in Bengaluru’s housing market.

American woman questions Bengaluru’s rising rents

Dana Marie explained that the biggest issue was not just the rent increase itself, but the fact that tenants often feel they have no option except accepting it.

According to her, refusing the hike could easily mean losing the flat because there are enough people willing to pay the higher amount.

“This is a problem. Do you know in the US, this wouldn’t even be legal in a lot of places,” she said in the video. “They have rent caps like 10% annually. You can’t increase more than that, and people actually follow the law.”

She also compared Bengaluru’s rental culture with the US, where yearly increases are generally much lower.

‘The craziest part’

In the caption of her Instagram post, Dana Marie wrote: “Rent up 33%/ Not even the craziest part. The craziest part is how normal this is starting to feel. That’s how it happens.”

She added that rent increases in the United States are usually much smaller and still difficult for many residents to manage.

“For comparison, rent increases in the states are usually 3-5% and Americans have trouble keeping up with that,” she said.

Dana also questioned whether Bengaluru’s current rental trend is sustainable in the long run.

“Lets say here in Bengaluru, you get a very average 10% annual increase on your rent. Over 10 years a 30k rent becomes 80k and 1L becomes 2.6L. Is it sustainable?” she asked.

Apart from rent hikes, she also spoke about the issue of large security deposits demanded by many landlords in Bengaluru.

“Tell me why none of us can get a place without committing to at least four to six months’ rent as deposit on a place,” she questioned.

Dana pointed out that Karnataka law reportedly states landlords cannot charge more than two months’ rent as a deposit.

Watch the video here

Social media users react to the video

The video quickly triggered debate online, with many social media users sharing their own experiences around Bengaluru’s housing market.

“No body cares about law in India, which is the sad part,” one person commented.

“A 33% rent hike is rough. But Bengaluru housing gets even more unhinged… a Google engineer who had worked in Seattle, US literally had to sit through a landlord interview just to rent an apartment… and initially got rejected,” another user wrote.

“As per new law deposit can't be more than 2 months' rent, also landlords can't increase rent more than 10%. These laws are implemented from April 2026,” another person claimed.

“Thanks for being vocal about it. The government can't enforce any law,” one Instagram user added.

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