‘My final mail is ready’: 35-year-old walks away from corporate job after years of reflection

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old man’s decision to walk away from corporate life after more than a decade has struck a chord online. Not because he had some dramatic career fallout or overnight breakthrough. It was quieter than that. More reflective. More personal.

Biswajit Mohanty shared the moment through an Instagram video, explaining how years of work slowly pushed him into questioning what he actually wanted from life. Somewhere along the way, success stopped feeling enough.

Why he decided to leave corporate life at 35

Mohanty said he recently completed his final day in the corporate world after spending 11 years working professionally. Before that came years of school, higher studies, and education funded through a loan. The usual path, basically. Stable. Predictable. Safe.

But around three years ago, he realised he no longer wanted to continue doing the same kind of work until retirement. The thought stayed with him and slowly became harder to ignore.

According to him, two questions changed everything. The first was whether he would still continue in the same job if money was no longer a concern. The second was whether his role truly had any meaningful impact in the real world or if anyone would even notice if it disappeared.

Over time, he found himself struggling to connect his corporate work with any deeper sense of purpose or visible outcome. That period, he said, became less about climbing professionally and more about unlearning things, rediscovering his strengths and figuring out where he wanted to put his energy.

He described energy as his “real currency”.

“My final mail, my goodbye mail, is ready in my draft. I will be sending it in a couple of hours, and I will be signing off from this corporate world. I realised a very hard truth that without time and energy, a bank balance only gives convenience, not joy, and does not give you that satisfaction to sleep well at night,” he said in the video.

Social media reacts to his decision

During the past few years, Mohanty also re-evaluated how he wanted to spend his time and what kind of life he actually wanted moving forward. He admitted there is still uncertainty around what comes next, but said accepting that he would not stay in the corporate system until retirement was the hardest part.

At the same time, stepping away has reportedly brought him a sense of calm.

His video quickly sparked reactions online, with many users relating to the burnout and emotional exhaustion often associated with long-term corporate work.

“Corporate job is a big trap..!A job will never make u rich and always keeps u under someone who is earning 10x more upon u..!he realised at 34, but this young generation should realise after college,” one user wrote.

“I agree corporate at 35 hits hard. Difficult to work like robots until you have EMIs on your head. Stay strong, we don’t need that much of money to live a peaceful life,” another commented.

“35 is the age when you realise this same happened to me. I am 39 still building and the journey is challenging but getting to learn a lot. People skill is very important in this journey more than anything else. Wish you luck,” a third user shared.

“It takes courage to take this call because many people are having this burn out from corporate life but still they cannot escape from 9-5 trap. All the best to you for your journey ahead,” another person wrote.

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