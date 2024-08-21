Woman dances amid speeding cars for Instagram reels, UP police responds | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X Woman dances amid speeding cars for Instagram reels

In the quest to create viral Reels and gain social media fame, people have increasingly resorted to risky stunts, from dangling off building edges to performing dangerous bike tricks. Recently, another such incident surfaced on social media, catching the attention of internet users and the UP Police for all the wrong reasons. A woman was filmed dancing in the middle of a busy road as speeding cars whizzed past her.

The video begins with the woman sitting on top of a car in the rain. She jumps from the car and onto the road, where she starts dancing and leaping as speeding cars and other vehicles pass by. Toward the end of the video, she climbs back into her car.

The video was shared on X by Nishant Sharma, who captioned it, “Look at the video, how she is dancing in the middle of the road, and vehicles are coming at high speed from behind. She even crossed the white line of the road by jumping from the roof of the car!”

Watch the viral video:

Since being posted on August 19, the video has garnered over 330,000 views, with more than 600 likes and numerous comments. The UP Police's official X account also addressed the video, requesting viewers to provide details such as the vehicle number, time, date, and location for further action.

One X user wrote in the comments section, “A very shameful act has been done by her.” Another user added, “There should be a ban on making public reels.” A third user wrote, “Public nuisance.”

