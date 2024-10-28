Why this village in Andhra Pradesh is named Deepavali: A celebration of light, heritage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepavali village

In the heart of Andhra Pradesh, nestled within the Gara Mandal of Srikakulam district, lies a quaint village that shares its name with one of India’s most beloved festivals: Deepavali. This village, with its rich history and vibrant culture, offers a unique twist on the traditional celebration of Diwali, making it a fascinating destination for those interested in local customs and heritage.

A historical tale

The origin of the village’s name is steeped in legend. Centuries ago, a powerful king reigned over the Srikakulam region. Known for his piety and devotion, he often visited the revered Sri Kurmanadha temple nearby. One fateful day, while returning from the temple, the king suddenly lost consciousness, collapsing on the road. Panic ensued as the villagers rushed to his aid, illuminating the area with oil lamps and offering him water. When the king regained consciousness, he was profoundly moved by the villagers’ kindness and their gesture of light amidst the darkness.

Curious about the name of the village, the king learned that it had no formal title. In gratitude and recognition of the villagers' compassion, he declared, “You served me in the light of lamps; from this day forward, this village shall be called Deepavali.” Thus, the village was born into history, forever linked to the festival of lights.

A unique celebration of Diwali

Fast forward to the present, and Deepavali village, home to around 1,000 residents, has made a name for itself with its distinct celebration of Diwali. Here, the festival lasts five days, steeped in rituals that honour both the divine and the ancestors. The villagers rise early on the auspicious day, ready to partake in the Sthanadheere Puja and Pitra Karma, rituals that seek blessings from their forebears.

The Sondi community, an integral part of the village, engages in their own Pitra Puja, dressed in new clothes that symbolize fresh beginnings and respect for ancestral spirits. As the sun rises, the village transforms into a mosaic of colours and lights, with lamps flickering in every home, creating an atmosphere of warmth and joy.

Rituals, community spirit

The rituals followed during Diwali in Deepavali echo the spirit of togetherness found in many Indian festivals. Similar to the traditions observed during Sankranti, the village celebrates with grand welcomes for the son-in-law, replete with special customs and feasting. Families come together to share meals, exchange sweets, and engage in playful banter, reinforcing bonds and fostering a sense of unity.

As evening falls, the village glows with countless lamps, illuminating the night sky and symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Villagers gather to share stories, sing traditional songs, and participate in cultural performances, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates both residents and visitors alike.

A beacon of heritage

Deepavali village stands as a testament to the beauty of cultural heritage and community spirit. Its unique way of celebrating Diwali not only honors the festival's significance but also reflects the deep-rooted values of respect for ancestors and the joy of communal harmony. In this small village, the festival of lights shines brighter than ever, reminding all who visit of the enduring power of kindness, gratitude, and shared traditions.

In a world that often rushes by, the village of Deepavali offers a tranquil escape into a realm where the past and present intertwine, creating a rich tapestry of history and celebration that continues to thrive. Here, every lamp lit tells a story, and every heart beats in rhythm with the age-old traditions that define this remarkable village.