Why is May 13 trending? The ‘Main Tera’ meme explained after Google India joins the trend

New Delhi:

It is only May 13, but the internet has already unofficially declared the date as the “new Valentine’s Day”. And now, even Google India has joined the trend.

The online buzz began after social media users started flooding timelines with romantic edits, relationship memes and dramatic captions celebrating May 13 as a day for couples. What started as a niche internet joke quickly turned into one of the biggest trending conversations online this week.

But why exactly is May 13 trending?

The answer lies in a clever Hindi wordplay that internet users quickly turned into a full-blown meme trend. When spoken aloud in Hindi, “May 13” sounds surprisingly similar to “Main Tera”, the iconic chorus from the romantic song from the 2019 film 'Kalank'. The repeated lyric “Main tera, main tera” became hugely popular among fans and continues to appear in emotional edits and romantic reels even years later.

That similarity between “May 13” and “Main Tera” was enough for the internet to do what it does best: turn it into a trend.

What did Google India post?

The trend became even more viral after Google India posted its own playful take, officially acknowledging the meme culture around the date. Soon after, users began joking that May 13 now has more emotional hype online than Valentine’s Day itself. A large part of the trend’s popularity comes from how chaotic and unserious the internet has been about it.

Internet users react to the May 13 trend

Social media users have been posting dramatic relationship edits, couple montages and mock celebrations throughout the day. Some of the most viral reactions online include: “happy may 13 to all those who celebrate it” Another user joked: “May 13 is the new valentine day fr.”

While one post summed up the internet’s obsession perfectly: “May 13 is just Valentine’s Day with better editing” The humour around the trend appears to be driven by internet culture itself. Many users are treating May 13 less like an actual celebration and more like a collective online mood filled with nostalgia, romance edits, soft music and dramatic captions.

(Image Source : X)Viral ‘Main Tera’ May 13 trend

As the trend spread, more people began participating simply because everyone else seemed to be celebrating it too. That snowball effect turned May 13 into one of the most talked-about internet moments of the day. At this point, nobody fully knows how the trend became this massive, but the internet seems completely committed to the bit. And with brands now joining in, May 13 may have officially earned its place as social media’s most unexpectedly romantic date.

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