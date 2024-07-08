'Wholesome': Internet reacts as Mumbai woman buys gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh for pet dog in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mumbai woman buys gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh for dog.

In a world where material possessions often hold more value than genuine relationships, a heartwarming incident has gone viral on social media, reminding us of what truly matters in life. A video of a Mumbai woman named Sarita Saldanha buying a gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh for her pet dog on its birthday has captured the attention of netizens and has become the talk of the town. The incident, which took place at a jewellery store in Mumbai, has touched the hearts of many and has sparked conversations about the unbreakable bond between humans and their beloved pets.

On June 28, this post was shared. It has received over 18.3 million views since it was posted, and that number keeps rising. In addition, the post has nearly a million likes. The girl's posing was too cute, according to many.

The video finishes with Saldanha tenderly putting the necklace around the neck of an ecstatic Tiger, who is wagging his tail with delight.

"Our patron Sarita decided to celebrate her beloved dog Toger's birthday in a special way. To mark the occasion, she went to Anil Jewellers and chose a stunning chain for her paw friend," the jewellery store wrote on Instagram.

"The chain, delicately crafted and gleaming in the sunlight, was the perfect gift for the day. When she presented it to Tiger, his tail wagged with excitement as she gently clasped the chain around his neck," the post added.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, several comments started pouring in from internet users. One user found the video 'wholesome' while another found it 'cute'.

This heartwarming incident is a testament to the unbreakable bond between humans and their pets. It is not just about owning a pet; it is about having a loyal companion who becomes an integral part of our lives.

