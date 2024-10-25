Who is Roma Michael, Pakistani model facing backlash for walking ramp in bikini

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Pakistani model Roma Michael

A video of Pakistani model and actress Roma Michael walking the ramp in a bikini at Miss Grand International 2024 sparked controversy online. Following severe backlash, Michael deleted the video from her social media account. However, the clip had already been shared widely by other users, who claimed she succumbed to conservative moral policing in Pakistan.

Why Roma is facing backlash for walking ramp in bikini?

The 29-year-old Pakistani Christian model from Lahore became an overnight sensation with her walk at the pageant without a hijab. She wore a golden metallic bikini for the bikini round and videos of her walking the runway are spreading across social media platforms. Some reports claimed that she faced a lot of criticism and pressure from conservative moral standards in Pakistan. Many users on the social media account appreciate her bold step while others have criticized her choice.

This incident sparked controversy online highlighting the cultural tensions surrounding women's clothing in Pakistan. One user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, 'Social media backlash forced her to delete the video,' while another user commented that her outfit sparked discussions on 'cultural representation and personal freedom'.

Who is Roma Michael?

Roma Michal is a Pakistani Model, who holds a Bachelor's Degree in BTech from the University of South Asia. She established herself as an actress and model in collaboration with renowned fashion designers and brands globally. Roma started her professional journey in 2013 with an internship at Faces Pakistan, where she discovered her passion for modelling. Roma has represented her country at various prestigious events and proudly participated in the Miss Charm International Pageant. She also established herself as an ambassador for her nation.

Apart from modelling, she has made a successful career in acting also. She appeared in films like Kahey Dil Jidher and Delhi Gate. She also played her role in popular TV shows like Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo.