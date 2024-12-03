Who is Maryam Faisal? Pakistani TikToker whose MMS video leaked after Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Pakistani TikToker Maryam Faisal's MMS video leaked.

Recently, the MMS of another Pakistani social media celebrity was leaked. Internet users are in a frenzy over this. The viral video is purportedly of Maryam Faisal, a TikTok celebrity. She can be seen having intimate moments with a boy in the video. According to certain users, Pakistani celebs are not doing well right now. Private films of several social media celebrities have gone viral in recent months. Names like Imsha Rehman, Mathira Mohammad, Minahil Malik, and Kanwal Aftab are on this list.

Numerous sources claim that this is the fifth instance of privacy violations involving a Pakistani celebrity since October. Serious concerns have been raised about this kind of exploitation of prominent figures in Pakistan. Internet users' responses to this vary widely. Numerous people have referred to it as a privacy invasion and have voiced their hope that future occurrences of this kind will be prevented. An X user shared the viral video and a screenshot of Maryam Faisal's TikTok account and asked, "Who is Maryam Faisal and where is the society heading?"

There was anger among internet users

Although the purported video of Maryam Faisal, a TikTok star, has caused a stir online, she has not yet responded. She hasn't declared this video phoney or mentioned doing anything about it. However, social media users are leaving a deluge of remarks. "Maryam Faisal's video has also been leaked," one person said. It appears as though a marathon is taking place. Kanwal Aftab's images and videos were leaked just last week. Additionally, she has yet to remark on the incident. Lahore is where Aftab resides. On Instagram, she has almost 4 million followers.

