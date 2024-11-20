Pakistani creator Aymen Sajid’s viral Indian romance video sparks ‘Gadar’ memes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYMENSAJID2 Pakistani creator Aymen Sajid’s viral Indian romance video sparks ‘Gadar’ memes.

A video created by Pakistani content creator Aymen Sajid has taken social media by storm, amassing over 1.1 million views and sparking a borderline discussion of love. The emotional footage shows Aymen’s ordeal of falling in love with someone from India, which deeply affects viewers from both countries.

Video strikes a chord

The video showed Aymen on a rooftop, distracted by the tears streaming down his face. Her body language and caption—“Kya karoon (What should I do)”—convey the pain of romantic love, divided by political and geographical barriers.

“When you found the love of your life, but he is Indian, and you are Pakistani,” further explains the on-screen infographic in the video.

The raw emotions of the clip evoked a mixture of sympathy and humour among netizens, who compared it to Bollywood’s iconic cross-border love stories.

Netizens reactions: Sympathies, jokes and memes

The comments section is filled with responses ranging from the heartfelt to the hilarious.

Neutral territory : One user suggested, “Dono Dubai chale jao (Both should move to Dubai),” offering a practical solution.

: One user suggested, “Dono Dubai chale jao (Both should move to Dubai),” offering a practical solution. Bollywood references : Another remarked, “Gadar…” referencing the famous film about India-Pakistan love.

: Another remarked, “Gadar…” referencing the famous film about India-Pakistan love. Wagah border meeting : Some even humorously proposed a meetup at the Wagah Border, turning the story into a symbolic narrative of unity.

: Some even humorously proposed a meetup at the Wagah Border, turning the story into a symbolic narrative of unity. Supportive fans: Comments like “Our family is ready” show a mix of lighthearted support and playful engagement.

Real or scripted? Ayman Sajid's questions

While the video has caused strong emotions, it has raised questions about its authenticity. Ayman Sajid is a renowned content creator, known for his relatable and dramatic storytelling. Her social media profile is filled with similar content, leading some to speculate that the video might be a crafted piece of entertainment rather than a genuine outcry.

Also read | Who is Mathira Mohammad? Pakistani influencer denies allegations after private video leak