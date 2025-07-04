When PM Modi woke up at 5 am to make tea for everyone: A heartwarming Trinidad tale of 25 years ago Know the heartwarming story of Narendra Modi’s humble morning routine 25 years ago in Trinidad, where he woke up at 5 AM to make tea for everyone. This showcases his simplicity, discipline, and grounded leadership long before becoming Prime Minister.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago, where he received a warm and culturally rich welcome. The welcoming ceremony included a performance of the traditional Bhojpuri Chautal, showcasing the deep cultural ties between India and the Caribbean nation. This is Modi's first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister, and notably, it marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. However, a remarkable story from 25 years ago is now going viral, shedding light on the Prime Minister’s simple and grounded nature.

A 25-year-old story from Trinidad and Tobago

Around 25 years ago, when Narendra Modi was the national leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he visited the small Caribbean island nation. During his visit, he stayed at the residence of industrialist M.L. Mittal. It was during this time that Mittal witnessed Modi's humble lifestyle and thoughtful demeanour, which left a lasting impression on him.

Mittal recently shared his experience on social media, recalling an unforgettable moment from that visit. He explained how Modi stayed in his modest home, which had just four rooms. The air-conditioned rooms were reserved for the senior party leaders, but when Mittal offered Modi his own, he politely declined. Instead, Modi chose to sleep in a small room that was used for ironing clothes—without air conditioning and without an attached bathroom.

A morning routine that left an impact

Mittal fondly remembered how Modi would wake up at 5 AM every day, make tea, and prepare breakfast for everyone before the staff arrived. “Every morning, he would wake up by 5 AM, make tea, and lay out breakfast for everyone before the staff even arrived. That kind of groundedness in a leader was rare," M.L. Mittal wrote.

Mittal was particularly struck by Modi’s clarity of thought and his grounded approach, despite not holding any formal position of power at the time. He described Modi as having a deep understanding of poverty alleviation and the global role of the Indian diaspora. His knowledge was vast, and his humility was apparent in every conversation.

Discipline and simplicity in leadership

Mittal, who has continued to be impressed by Modi’s discipline throughout the years, recalled a visit to Delhi when Modi was serving as the national general secretary of the BJP. Despite his high-ranking role, Modi lived in the simple staff quarters of a Member of Parliament. When Mittal visited him, he was welcomed into the modest room, and Modi even fetched water from the tap himself, showing that no matter the position or power, his personal discipline and simplicity remained unchanged.

Mittal, who accompanied Modi on a few trips, added, “He always avoided air-conditioned rooms and preferred to live with swayamsevaks or local supporters instead of hotels. Even when hungry, he would pull out a pouch of jaggery and peanuts and say with a smile, ‘This is enough for me!’”

This glimpse into the early years of Narendra Modi’s career reflects the values of simplicity, hard work, and focus that have remained consistent throughout his journey in politics. It’s a testament to the core principles that have shaped his leadership style today.

