WATCH VIDEO: Man relaxing on Delhi metro floor while using phone leaves netizens divided

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Man relaxing on Delhi metro floor while using mobile phone.

Delhi viral news: The Delhi Metro is popularly known for its strange and surprising moments. From dance performances to risky stunts, verbal abuse and even physical fights, it often surprises people with unusual behaviour. The passengers have seen everything that should have never happened in public transport in the first place.

Recently, a viral video showed a man lying on the Delhi metro floor, completely unfazed by what was happening around him. While other passengers went about their business, he seemed focused on his phone, not caring at all about how inappropriate his actions were.

The man was seemingly using a phone, which further showed his nonchalant demeanour towards the otherwise embarrassing behaviour.

The video began to float online and pulled reactions after going viral. Most people were hardly surprised as a majority called such matters common for the Delhi metro, while the rest pointed out the urgent need for strict actions against such passengers.

The Delhi metro video was shared on Instagram, by the handle 'Delhi meri Jaan!'. The post was captioned, "After so much hard work. Let's get chill in Delhi Metro." The video was shared a day ago and pulled many reactions.

Reactions of netizens on viral clip

Taking to the internet, people shared their take. "Ist Tier ki ticket, book kri hogi (Maybe he booked first tire ticket)," a user said.

"This is so normal in the metro. It of course should not be, but authorities hardly take any action against such people, which only encourages them to continue," added a second person.

"Am I supposed to be shocked here? This is an everyday thing for the metro," added a third person. "What even is this? Is the man not considering the fact that people were standing there with their shows on? The shows that must have been to places- real dirty places," added a fourth person.