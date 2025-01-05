WATCH: Monkey does household chores, makes rotis and cleans dishes in viral video, internet amazed

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL WATCH: Monkey does household chores, makes rotis

A sweet story of camaraderie between a farmer's family and a monkey in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has enthralled social media. A viral film shows the unusual friendship between Vishwanath, a farmer from Sadwa village, and Rani, a monkey noted for having human-like abilities. Locals jokingly refer to her as a "working monkey" because of her exceptional ability to complete daily household activities.

Rani, on the other hand, dislikes being referred to as a monkey and has learned to value her unique identity. She was given the name "Rani" eight years ago and has since been an inseparable part of Vishwanath's household. She shares every part of daily life with them, including getting up, eating, and sleeping, just like any other family member.

Rani lost contact with her group eight years ago when a herd of monkeys went through the village. Stranded and alone, she was taken in by Vishwanath's wife, who cared for the defenseless animal. As Rani adjusted to her new surroundings, what began as a gesture of compassion grew into an exceptional friendship.

Rani gradually began to replicate human conduct, learning to eat, drink, and even help with household duties. She rolls rotis, cleans utensils, and enjoys watching videos on her phone. Vishwanath's son, Akash, routinely records Rani's actions and posts them to his YouTube channel, Rani Bandariya. The channel has received millions of views, with viewers all over the world admiring her extraordinary abilities.

Akash, who has raised Rani since her arrival, says their connection is based on mutual trust and understanding. Initially lonely, Rani gradually assimilated into the household and began contributing to daily activities. "She is quite intelligent," adds Akash, adding that she not only helps in the cooking but also likes to watch videos on her phone.

Despite her strong affinity with humans, Rani has not been accepted back into her former monkey tribe, which no longer sees her as one of their own. As a result, she is now solely dependent on her human family, where she thrives.

ALSO READ: Watch: Lion cub calling out to its mother this video will have you captivated