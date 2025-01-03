Watch: Lion cub calling out to its mother this video will have you captivated

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Lion cub calls out to its mother

Young children looking out for their parents is always a constant. And it is no different in the animal kingdom as well. A video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows a lion cub calling out to its mother in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. Netizens are amused to see the video.

The video was shared on Instagram by safari guide Laurent Samila and it has received more than 21K views. In the video, the lion cub can be seen following its mother and emitting a roar.

The caption of the video reads, "I feel like we were so lucky to see that newly Lion cub at @serengeti_national_park Lion cubs are quick developers and start to walk at 10 to 15 days old so my guess he was around 14 days old , the Lion cub They also grow baby teeth while they are very young."

Watch the video here

Samila further goes on to describe baby lions. He wrote, "Baby lions are totally dependent on their mothers for food and protection during the first few months. The lionesses will keep her cubs hidden from other lions for up to two months. What a great sighting."

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of the users wrote, "Sooo cute. The cub seemed like it was mad at its mama and screaming saying wait for me!!"

Another wrote, "Thank you Laurent for bringing us to this memorable sight." A third user wrote, "Laurent is one among of those guys who are luck." A fourth comment read, "What a little fella!"

Samila has more than 12.5l followers with more than 870 posts. He posts regularly about his safari outings and followers of his page seem to be entertained.

ALSO READ: Korean family tries aloo matar sabji with puri for first time, video goes viral