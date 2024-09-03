Watch: Massive 11-feet-long King Cobra rescued from house in Odisha, released into Dukra wildlife range

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A rescue team is seen handling the snake.

A dramatic rescue operation took place on Tuesday morning in Odisha, where an 11-foot-long King Cobra snake was safely removed from a house and released into the Dukra wildlife range. The snake was found at a house in Bangra village in Mayurbhanj district. A video has also surfaced, showing rescuers handling the massive snake with care.

According to Srikanta Mohanty, Range Officer of the Pithabata Range in the Baripada Forest Division, the King Cobra measured 11 feet in length and weighed 6.7 kilograms. Following an examination by a local veterinarian, the snake was successfully released into its natural habitat. "The snake had entered the house while chasing a monitor lizard as per the man whose house the snake had entered," he added.

30 snakes crawl out of a house in Assam

Earlier in May, at least over 30 snake hatchlings crawled out of a house in Assam's Nagaon district. According to the reports, the snakes were recovered by a young rescuer named Sanjib Deka. The snakes were found crawling from the toilet of a newly constructed house situated in Kuwarital Chariali near the Kaliabor area, said Sanjib Deka. Deka further said, "The house owner informed me about the presence of snakes and I reached the spot. I found that many snakes were crawling at the place. I recovered around 35 snakes crawling from a newly constructed toilet of the house. Later I release the snakes."

Know about King Cobra

The King Cobra, endemic to Asia, is the world's longest venomous snake. The average length of a King Cobra ranges from 3.18 to 4 meters (10.4 to 13.1 feet), with a recorded maximum length of 5.85 meters (19.2 feet). This species exhibits a variety of colourations depending on its habitat, ranging from black with white stripes to a uniform brownish-grey. Though widely distributed from the Indian Subcontinent through Southeastern Asia to Southern China, the King Cobra is rarely seen. Its diet primarily consists of other snakes, including those of its own species.

