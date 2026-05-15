WATCH: Folk singer showered with piles of cash during devotional event in Gujarat, video goes viral

Ahmedabad :

A video of popular Gujarati folk singer Gopal Sadhu being showered and covered till head with Indian currency notes during a devotional event in Gujarat's Junagadh district has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place during a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha programme organised in Khambhalia, where Gopal Sadhu was performing bhajans. As the atmosphere turned highly energetic and devotional, members of the audience began throwing money at the singer in appreciation of his performance.

The viral video shows Gopal Sadhu almost buried under heaps of currency notes as people continued showering him with Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes during the event.

Organisers of the programme announced that after deducting the expenses of conducting the event, the remaining amount and donations would be handed over to the Ahir Charitable Trust. The funds generated from the programme will reportedly be used for the construction of a Gujarat Ahir girls’ hostel and an educational complex in Ahmedabad.

About Gopal Sadhu

Gopal Sadhu is a well-known Gujarati folk singer and performer, popular for his performances in the traditional ‘Dayro’ folk music format. He is also known for his soulful renditions of 1990s Hindi romantic songs and enjoys a massive fan following online.

The singer also runs a YouTube channel where he regularly shares live recordings and music videos.

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