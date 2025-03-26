WATCH: Couple who ran away 64 years ago get married again, surrounded by children, grandchildren The couple, Harsh and Mrudu, ran away from their homes after Mrudu's family refused to accept their relationship because they came from different backgrounds. Check out their story here.

A couple from Gujarat celebrated their 64th anniversary along with his children and grandchildren. However, 64 years ago, the couple ran away to get married and build a life for themselves as they were denied to do so by their families because they came from different backgrounds.

Harsh was from a Jain family and worked at the Life Insurance Corporation of India and Mrudu belonged from a Brahmin family. The two met in school and exchanged love letters to strengthen their bond. However, things went south when Mrudu's family learned of their relationship. They refused to accept their relationship and this is when Harsh and Mrudu ran away from their homes and began a life together.

Over the years, the couple built a home for themselves and earned the acceptance from others. Their children and grandchildren heard the stories of the couple's resilience. After 64 years, the couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony that was arranged by their children and grandchildren. Mrudu wore a traditional Gharchola saree that is sacred in Gujarati households.

The wedding was conducted following all the rituals and traditions, something that they didn't have all those years ago. They circled the sacred fire and also exchanged garlands.

The video garnered more than 5 million views since being posted. People also took to the comments section to pour love for the couple. One user wrote, "When Dadaji applied Sindoor and Dadiji was so happy. All over again!"

Another user commented, "64 years and still shining like a star." A third user wrote, "So sweet that they're still in love and smiling at their wedding."

