Delhi woman takes the wheel after Uber driver falls sick, urges people to learn driving | WATCH Quick-thinking Delhi woman takes charge after Uber driver falls ill. Her brave actions highlight the importance of learning to drive. Watch the inspiring video and learn why self-reliance on the road matters.

A Delhi-based woman found herself in a difficult situation when her Uber driver became ill mid-trip, leaving her with little choice but to take the wheel. Instead of panicking, she quickly took control of the situation, assuring the safe completion of the journey. A video of the incident, posted by the woman herself, has since gone viral on social media, raising debate about the significance of knowing how to drive in an emergency.

The woman, identified as Honey Pipal, was travelling with her little daughter, grandmother, and mother when the unexpected tragedy occurred. In an Instagram video, she recalled the incident, underlining the importance of everyone learning to drive as a precaution. "My message to you all is to please learn to drive in situations like these," she said, advising people to be prepared for unexpected events.

She elaborated on the event, saying, "We were travelling from Gurgaon when the driver fell sick midway, so I had to take over. If you know how to drive, you can help someone in need." According to the post's caption, the incident occurred on March 18.

The video has sparked significant interest, with many netizens admiring Honey Pipal's quick thinking and sensible approach. Several people praised her for stepping up during the crisis, emphasising the value of self-reliance.

One user commented, "This is exactly why basic driving skills should be taught to everyone. You never know when you might need them."

Another added, “A big shoutout to her for staying calm and acting responsibly. Not everyone would do the same.”

"Imagine if she didn’t know how to drive! This could have turned into a dangerous situation," a third person wrote.

A social media user commented, “Salute to this type of woman," while someone else expressed, “Proud of you."

Some users shared their personal experiences, with one stating, "I had a similar experience once, and it was terrifying. But knowing how to drive saved me."

The event has also spurred a broader discussion about ride-hailing safety standards and the importance of emergency planning. Some passengers voiced concern about what to do if they find themselves in a similar circumstance but do not know how to drive, emphasising the significance of having alternate safety practices in place.

