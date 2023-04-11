Netizens impressed with man's incredible hack for carrying groceries on scooter. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Man's hack for carrying groceries on scooter

Trending News: The convenience of supermarkets and superstores has made shopping for groceries more accessible and practical for many people. However, carrying heavy grocery bags from the store to the car or home can be a daunting task. That's why a recent video of a man carrying multiple grocery bags on an electric scooter has caught the attention of netizens.

The video was posted on Twitter by @blabla112345 and shows the man unloading his shopping cart near an electric scooter. He then proceeds to attach his grocery bags to a jacket that is fitted with carabiners and wears a baby carrier to hold a large watermelon. The impressive feat was captured by someone sitting in a car parked in the same Walmart parking lot. The clip went viral, amassing over 1.2 million views and thousands of reactions and comments.

Watch the viral video of man's hack for carrying groceries on scooter here:

Many netizens were impressed with his grocery-carrying skills and applauded him for finding a solution to carrying his groceries home. "I’m telling you .! Walmart shoppers are something else," a user commented. I do this on my bike. You do what you have too. That was pretty impressive tho," another wrote. A third added, "This is the best thing I've ever seen on Twitter! Kudos to that resourceful young man!!!"

