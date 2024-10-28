Video | Nagpur chef sets unique target of making 10,000 dosas non-stop for Diwali celebration

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Internationally acclaimed Indian chef Vishnu Manohar has recently become the talk of the town after setting his sights on another world record, aiming to make at least 10,000 dosas in 24 hours. According to information released, the Nagpur-based chef, who previously cooked 7,000 kg of Ram Halwa in Ayodhya during the consecration of the Ram Temple, managed to cook around 2,000 dosas in the first three hours of his initiative, averaging over 800 dosas per hour.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the popular chef remarked that not everything is done with the sole aim of setting records. "The record is being set side by side with the initiative I am carrying out," he said. "My father always used to say that donating food is the biggest charity, and I am doing whatever I can to contribute to this noble cause. Also, the target set is part of our Diwali celebration," he added.

It is noteworthy that the chef holds several significant records. If he achieves the target of making 10,000 dosas in 24 hours, this will be his 26th record accomplishment. "I will be making dosas for 24 hours. Before this, I made khichdi, baingan bharta, and misal in large quantities. I will be making nearly 750-800 dosas per hour, so on average, I will be able to make about 10,000 dosas in 24 hours," he added.

Moreover, for the event, which is taking place at his popular food joint Vishnuji Ki Rasoi in Nagpur, he is using over 300 kg of dosa batter, which includes chana dal and urad dal. In addition, over 1,000 kg of chutney, popularly served with the South Indian dish, will also be prepared.

It is pertinent to note that chef Vishnu Manohar previously set the world record for the longest stretch of cooking, clocking 52 hours of continuous cooking in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. The UK-based World Book of Records noted his performance, stating that a team of 60 observers monitored him as he prepared over 750 dishes. He used eight stoves simultaneously and was assisted by 15 people in preparing the ingredients for the recipes.



