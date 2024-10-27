Mumbai Airport brings back 'Pawfect' initiative, nine emotional support dogs to comfort travellers

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Nine emotional support dogs to comfort travellers

In a heartwarming news for all pet lovers, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has announced the reintroduction of its “Pawfect” program, bringing emotional support dogs back to Terminal 2 to assist travelers. In a statement issued on Friday (October 25), airport officials informed the public about the return of the “Pawfect” program, which had previously been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Airport reintroduces ‘Pawfect’ initiative

According to information released by Mumbai Airport, this time nine emotional support dogs will greet travelers at Terminal 2. With their keen senses and expert training, these dogs will respond to passengers' emotions, offering them a dose of unconditional love that can surely melt away anxiety.

“#MumbaiAirport is thrilled to announce the return of its wildly popular ‘Pawfect’ initiative. Ready to melt travel stress away and turn the airport experience into a fun-filled adventure,” the official handle of Mumbai Airport posted on X.

“From Friday to Sunday, between 3 PM and 11 PM, these lovable emotional support companions will be waiting to greet travelers at Terminal 2. Get ready to be charmed and comforted by these furry ambassadors of happiness before embarking on your journey from our #GatewayToGoodness,” it added.

Moreover, it is worth noting that the nine trained dogs stationed at the airport include a Golden Retriever, a Maltese, a Shih Tzu, a Lhasa Apso, a Labrador, and a rescued Husky. In addition to Terminal 2’s departure areas, travelers can find these furry friends at the domestic Level 3 and post-immigration sections from Friday to Sunday, between 3:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

Social media reactions pour in

As soon as the announcement was made public, several social media users began praising the initiative. “Absolutely terrific initiative! One that will positively impact the mental space of both the dogs and passengers and help reduce chaos at airports,” one user wrote. "I wish my flight gets delayed until 3 PM when I arrive,” another user commented.