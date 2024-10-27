'Real life hero': Internet lauds disabled Zomato agent riding bike to deliver orders

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB 'Real life hero': Internet lauds disabled Zomato agent

Some are calling him a real-life hero, while others are hailing him for the resilience he possesses despite the hardships life has brought in front of him. Confused, no? For whom are we talking about? Definitely, he is not someone from a prominent background, but just another ordinary citizen, who in our day-to-day lives is setting the examples everyone should inspire.

Yes, we are talking about that disabled Zomato agent whose video has gone viral while he was riding a bike to deliver food orders. What was more captivating from the video was that despite him losing both his hands, the delivery agent was seen confidently driving his two-wheeler.

'A million dollar smile'

The video started with another person capturing the Zomato agent driving his two-wheeler. As the other person pauses to ask, “Chala lete ho, uncle?, the delivery agent responded with a warm nod and a million-dollar smile.

Social media reactions pour in

Since being posted online, the video has widely been hailed by the users, with many applauding the delivery agent’s courage.

“Respect for such heroes. They are real-life heroes,” a user said, adding, “They remind us not to blame circumstances.”

Another user noted,God bless the hero who has defied all the odds life has given him. True Hero. Salute to you, sir."