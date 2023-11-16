Viral Video: Virat Kohli's heartening quest for Anushka Sharma during India vs NZ match leaves netizens in awe

Follow us on Image Source : X Virat Kohli was seen looking for his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands at Wankhede Stadium.

Trending News: A touching and candid moment from the India vs New Zealand semifinal on November 15 has gone viral, drawing attention from cricket fans across the world. The video features India's star player Virat Kohli who went on to clinch his 50th ODI century on Wednesday to break his idol and legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. The video clip showcases Kohli's charming attempt to locate his wife, Anushka Sharma, in the jam-packed Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Soon after going to the team's dressing room after his batting, he stepped onto the balcony and was seen making an attempt to search for his wife. The camera showed him sweeping his eyes across Anushka's seat on the top tier of the stand. Despite his earnest efforts, Kohli seemed unsuccessful in spotting his wife, who was oblivious to the playful hunt. However, the video is making rounds on social media leaving netizens in awe of the power couple.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Netizens react to video

The heartwarming video prompted several users to express their reactions to it. Since being shared on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the video has gathered more than 500,000 views and several comments. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Agar mere paas Virat jaisa hota toh mein balcony se jump maar deti. (If I had someone like Virat, I would have jumped from the balcony for him)." "A man who loves you would go above and beyond for you"," wrote another. "We are! All we want is a woman supporting us in win and loss. And we will turn the world around for her (sic)," wrote a third.

Anushka writes heartfelt note for Virat

It is worth mentioning here that Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are the epitome of a power couple. The duo never leaves any stone unturned to express their love and admiration for each other. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to pen a touching note for her husband Virat Kohli after he made his 50th ODI century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Virat Kohli and wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."

