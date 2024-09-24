Woman destroys children-made Onam Pookalam in Bengaluru housing society; Internet reacts to viral video

Follow us on Image Source : X/ KARNATAKA PORTFOLIO Screengrab of the viral video

Viral video: A woman was seen deliberately destroying a Pookalam – a traditional arrangement of flowers for Onam – created by children in her residential premises in Bengaluru, sparking an online outrage. The video of the same went viral on social media.

What’s there in the viral video?

The woman was seen arguing with the residents of her housing society and quizzing the reason behind the flower arrangements designed in the common area. A resident explained to her that the lobby was a shared space and did not belong to an individual apartment. After this, the woman went on to step on the Pookalam and wipe some part of the floral design with her feet.

“That was truly shameless behavior! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam. This act not only shows a lack of respect for the traditions and efforts of the children but also undermines the sense of community that events like Onam are meant to foster,” a user wrote on X, while also sharing the video of the same.

“The Pookalam, a beautiful floral arrangement, holds significant cultural value and is a symbol of joy and celebration. By choosing to ruin something that brought happiness to the community, she displayed an alarming disregard for the feelings of others. It’s disheartening to witness such actions, especially when they come from someone who should be promoting harmony and inclusivity within the neighborhood. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting diverse cultures and traditions that enrich our lives,” the user added.

Internet reacts

People took to the comments section and expressed their views over the incident. Various people were furious with the woman and said that she should have respected the traditions of others and not done what she did, while some others also came out in support of her and deemed her behaviour right.